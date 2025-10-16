Begin typing your search...
Gold prices soar ahead of Diwali; consumers prefer solid metal over jewellery
The price of the yellow metal stood at Rs 1,28,395 per 10 grams on MCX during the day.
MUMBAI: Gold prices are at an all-time high ahead of Diwali and the wedding season, but it has not slowed down the consumer demand though many of them seem to prefer "solid bullion" rather than jewellery, traders said on Thursday.
