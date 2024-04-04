Gold price touches a new peak, check today's price here

CHENNAI: The price of gold has been rising dramatically for the past few days. Yesterday, the price of gold rose to an unprecedented level, and a sovereign was sold for Rs. 52,000. In this situation, the price of gold has increased and reached a new high.

Accordingly, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 360 per sovereign and is now sold at Rs 52,360.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 45; taking 1 gram of gold is sold at Rs 6,545.

Silver prices remain unchanged at Rs. 84 per gram.