Gold price spikes, now costs ₹6,890/gram in Chennai

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 April 2024 7:22 AM GMT
Visuals of siezed items (ANI)

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Friday has increased by Rs 440 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 55,120/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has hit a record high today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased per gram is Rs 55 and being sold at Rs 6,890/gram.

