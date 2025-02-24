Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,055 in Chennai on Feb 24

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Feb 2025 9:47 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-24 04:18:31  )
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on February 24 (Monday).

    The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,440 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 10, with a gram now costing Rs 8,055.

    Gold rate crossed the Rs 63K mark on February 5, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

    After being on an uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520.

    However, gold prices picked up once again and crossed the Rs 64K mark, only to decline by Rs 360 on February 21.

    Today (February 24) the price of gold has risen again and is being sold at Rs 64,440.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and being sold at Rs 108 per gram

    Gold price over the last five days:

    22.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,360

    21.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,200

    2002.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,560

    19.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,280

    18.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,760

    Silver price over the last five days:

    22.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    21.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    20.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    19.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    18.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    Online Desk

