Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,990 in Chennai on Feb 14

CHENNAI: Continuing its upward trend, the price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on February 14 (Friday). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,920.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 80, with a gram now costing Rs 7,990.

On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240. Continuing to rise further, the price on February 11 went up to Rs 64,480.

However, it plummeted by Rs 960 with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520 the next day. But since February 13, gold price has been on the rise again.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

13.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

12.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

11.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480

10.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

Silver price over the last five days:

13.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

12.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

11.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

10.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107