    Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,990 in Chennai on Feb 14

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Feb 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Representative Image (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: Continuing its upward trend, the price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on February 14 (Friday). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,920.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 80, with a gram now costing Rs 7,990.

    On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240. Continuing to rise further, the price on February 11 went up to Rs 64,480.

    However, it plummeted by Rs 960 with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520 the next day. But since February 13, gold price has been on the rise again.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    13.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    12.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    11.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480

    10.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    08.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,560

    Silver price over the last five days:

    13.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    12.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    11.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    10.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    08.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

