Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,100 on Dec 25 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Wednesday (December 25), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 10 with a gram now costing Rs 7,100.

Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately. After remaining stable for three days, it dipped yesterday only to rise again today

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

24.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

23.12. 2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 56,800

22.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

21.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

20.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,320

Silver price over the last five days:

24.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

23.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

22.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

21.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

20.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98