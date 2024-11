Gold price rises by Rs 560 per sovereign in Chennai on Nov 29

CHENNAI: The price of gold has surged by Rs 560 per sovereign and reached Rs 57,280 on November 29.

The price per gram has increased by Rs 70, now standing at Rs 7,160 per gram.

The price of gold had dipped below Rs 56,000 per sovereign on November 17. However, the price began climbing again from November 19. On November 23, gold price crossed Rs 58,000 mark and reached Rs 58,400. But it marginally on November 28, dropping by Rs 120 to Rs 56,720 per sovereign.

The price of silver, which has remained unchanged at Rs 98 per gram for the past two days, has now risen by Rs 2 per gram, bringing the current price to Rs 100 per gram. The price per kilogram of silver has also reached Rs 1 lakh.