Gold price rises by Rs 520 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,425 in Chennai on March 31

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,425 on Monday (Rs 67,400/sovereign).

On March 29, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 66,880. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 67,400/sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 113/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

29.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,880

28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720

27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880

26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560

25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480

Silver price over the last five days:

29.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110