Gold price rises by Rs 520 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,425 in Chennai on March 31
After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 67,400/sovereign.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,425 on Monday (Rs 67,400/sovereign).
On March 29, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 66,880. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 113/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
29.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,880
28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720
27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880
26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560
25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480
Silver price over the last five days:
29.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113
28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114
27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110