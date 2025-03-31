Gold price rises by Rs 520 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,425 in Chennai on March 31

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 March 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,425 on Monday (Rs 67,400/sovereign).

    On March 29, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 66,880. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 67,400/sovereign.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 113/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    29.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,880

    28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720

    27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880

    26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560

    25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480

    Silver price over the last five days:

    29.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

    28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

    27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    gold pricessilver pricesSovereign
    Online Desk

