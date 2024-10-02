Gold price rises by Rs 400 per sovereign on 02.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 400 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has increased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold is increased by Rs 50 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,100 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable at Rs 101 per gram.