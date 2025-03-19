Begin typing your search...

    On Tuesday, Gold was sold at Rs 66,000 and Silver was Rs 113/

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 March 2025 10:04 AM IST
    Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,290 in Chennai on March 19
    Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom on the Dhanteras festival, in New Delhi (PTI)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign (8 gram), with a sovereign costing Rs 66,320 on Wednesday.

    There was a brief decline of prices for two days, when a sovereign was sold at Rs 65,680 on Monday.

    On Friday (March 14), a sovereign costs Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It had later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 114/gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    18.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,000

    17.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,680

    15.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,760

    14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400

    13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,960

    Silver price over the last five days:

    18.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

    17.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

    15.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    Online Desk

