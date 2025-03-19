Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,290 in Chennai on March 19
On Tuesday, Gold was sold at Rs 66,000 and Silver was Rs 113/
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign (8 gram), with a sovereign costing Rs 66,320 on Wednesday.
There was a brief decline of prices for two days, when a sovereign was sold at Rs 65,680 on Monday.
On Friday (March 14), a sovereign costs Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It had later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 114/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
18.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,000
17.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,680
15.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,760
14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400
13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,960
Silver price over the last five days:
18.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113
17.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113
15.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112
14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112
13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109