Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,250 in Chennai on March 18

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign with a sovereign costing Rs 66,000 on Tuesday.

While the price crossed the 66,000-mark on Friday, it was on a decline for two days and was sold at Rs 65,680 on Monday.

On Friday (March 14), a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for a record price of Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1440 from the previous day's price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived at the Rs 64K-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 113 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

17.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,680

15.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,760

14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400

13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,960

12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

Silver price over the last five days:

17.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

15.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109