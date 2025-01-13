Gold price rises by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,340 on Jan 13 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign on Monday (January 13), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,720 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 25 with a gram now costing Rs 7,340.

As the new year began, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 per sovereign. By Jan 3, it rose to Rs 58,080 only for it to drop again. It then remained unchanged at Rs 57,720 from Jan 4 to 7. The price started fluctuating again with a Rs 80 rise on Jan 8 and has continued to be on the uptick since then. Across the last week, the price of gold climbed by Rs 800 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 102 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

12.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,520

11.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,520

10.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

09.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

08.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,800

Silver price over the last five days:

12.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

11.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

10.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

09.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

08.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100