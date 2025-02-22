Gold price rises by Rs 160 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,045 in Chennai on Feb 22

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on February 22 (Saturday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,360.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 20, with a gram now costing Rs 8,045.

Gold rate crossed the Rs 63K mark on February 5, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

After being on an uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520.

However, gold prices picked up once again and crossed the Rs 64K mark, only to decline by Rs 360 on February 21.

Today (February 22) the price of gold has risen again and is being sold at Rs 64,360.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and being sold at Rs 108 per gram

Gold price over the last five days:

21.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,200

2002.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,560

19.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,280

18.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,760

17.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

Silver price over the last five days:

21.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

20.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

19.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

18.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

17.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108