Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise for 2nd day in a row on April 10

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 1200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,560 on Thursday.

A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, costs Rs 68,480.

The price of the yellow metal increased by Rs 1,480 per sovereign and Rs 185 per gram throughout the course of the day on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, gold price had increased by Rs 520 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,290 (Rs 66,320/sovereign)

On April 8, a gram of gold was sold for Rs 8,225, with a sovereign costing Rs 65,800.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign.

It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

Meanwhile, after crossing the Rs 68,000-mark on April 1, gold prices have been on a decline.

However, they have now increased again, and a sovereign of the yellow metal cost Rs 68,480 on April 10 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 3 on Thursday morning and is being sold at Rs 107/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280

08.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,800

07.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,280

05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

04.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,200

Silver price over the last five days:

09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

08.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 102

07.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

04.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108