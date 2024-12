Gold price rises by Rs 120 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 9

CHENNAI: Gold price on Monday has increased by Rs 15 per gram, reaching Rs 7,130 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has increased by Rs 120, now costing Rs 57,040.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Silver price remained unchanged, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 100.

Gold price over the last five days:

07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

06.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

03.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

Silver price over the last five days:

07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

06.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100