Begin typing your search...

    Gold price remains stable on 08.10.2024, sovereign costs Rs 56,800 in Chennai

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Oct 2024 6:57 AM GMT
    Gold price remains stable on 08.10.2024, sovereign costs Rs 56,800 in Chennai
    X

    Customers at a gold jewellery shop in city

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold remains unchanged today and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold remains stable and is being sold at Rs 7,100 per gram.

    The price of silver has decreased by Rs 1 per gram and being sold at Rs 102.

    gold pricesilver priceChennai
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick