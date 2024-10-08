Begin typing your search...
Gold price remains stable on 08.10.2024, sovereign costs Rs 56,800 in Chennai
The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold remains unchanged today and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold remains stable and is being sold at Rs 7,100 per gram.
The price of silver has decreased by Rs 1 per gram and being sold at Rs 102.
