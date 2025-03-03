Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,940 in Chennai on Mar 3

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 March 2025 9:59 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-03 04:33:18  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Monday (March 3) and the yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,520 per sovereign.

    The price of silver, however, increased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 106 per gram.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived in the Rs 64,000-mark, with a few dips every now and then.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

    27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

    25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600

    Silver price over the last five days:

    01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

    28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

    27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

