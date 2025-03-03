Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,940 in Chennai on Mar 3
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Monday (March 3) and the yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,520 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 7,940 per gram.
The price of silver, however, increased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 106 per gram.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived in the Rs 64,000-mark, with a few dips every now and then.
Gold price over the last five days:
01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520
28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680
27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080
26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400
25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600
Silver price over the last five days:
01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105
28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105
27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108