Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,525 on Jan 23 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Thursday (January 23), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,200 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 7,525.

The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16.

It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000 mark and it is being sold at Rs 60,200.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

18.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

Silver price over the last five days:

22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

18.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104