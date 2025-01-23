Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Jan 2025 11:10 AM IST
    Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,525 on Jan 23 in Chennai
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Thursday (January 23), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,200 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 7,525.

    The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16.

    It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000 mark and it is being sold at Rs 60,200.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

    21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

    20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

    19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

    18.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

    Silver price over the last five days:

    22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    18.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    Gold rate todaySilver prices
    Online Desk

