Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,450 on Jan 21 in Chennai
Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 7,450.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Tuesday (January 21), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 59,600 per sovereign.
The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16.
It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, reaching Rs 59,600 per sovereign.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480
18.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480
17.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600
16.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,120
Silver price over the last five days:
20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
18.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
17.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104
16.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 103