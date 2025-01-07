Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,215 on Jan 7 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged for the fourth day in a row with the yellow metal continuing to be sold at Rs 57,720 per sovereign on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 7,215.

On January 1, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 a sovereign. By January 3, the price rose to Rs 58,080 only to drop to Rs 57,720 the next day (January 4).

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

6.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

5.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

4.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

3.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

2.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,440

Silver price over the last five days:

6.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

5.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

4.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

3.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

2.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99