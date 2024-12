Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,100 on Dec 23 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged today, and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold sold at Rs 7,100 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

22.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

21.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

20.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,320

19.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,560

18.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

Silver price over the last five days:

22.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

21.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

20.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

19.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

18.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100