Gold price rally continues in Chennai, hits all-time high of Rs 91,200 per sovereign on Oct 9

CHENNAI: Amid yet another relentless rally, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai increased by Rs 120 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 grams) on October 9 (Thursday), touching an all-time high of Rs 91,200 per sovereign. Accordingly, the per-gram rate rose by Rs 15 to Rs 11,400.

On October 8 (Wednesday), in the morning session, 22-carat gold had increased by Rs 800 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 grams) to sell for Rs 90,400 a sovereign (Rs 11,300/gram). By afternoon, prices again rose by Rs 680 to Rs 91,080 a sovereign (Rs 11,385/gram).

Between October 4 and 9, across just five days, gold rose by Rs 3600 per sovereign (Rs 450 per gram) to touch Rs 91,200 today.

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent rally is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, it touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040.

In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also increased by Re 1, and now costs Rs 171/gram.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 8, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,080, 1 gram: Rs 11,385

October 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,200

October 6, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,125

October 4, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

October 3, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,900

Silver price over the last five days:

October 8, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 7, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 167

October 6, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 167

October 4, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 165

October 3, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 162