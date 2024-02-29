Gold price jumps by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 40 per sovereign and is now sold at Rs 46,520 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased today.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 5 and is sold at Rs 5,815 per gram.

Silver prices also rose today by 20 paise to Rs 75.70 per gram.