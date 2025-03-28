Gold price increases by Rs 840 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,340 in Chennai on March 28
After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 66,720/sovereign.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 840 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8340 on Friday (Rs 66,720/sovereign).
On March 27, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 65,880. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs 3 and is being sold at Rs 114/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880
26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560
25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480
24.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,720
22.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,840
Silver price over the last five days:
27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
24.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
22.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110