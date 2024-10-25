Gold price increases by Rs 80 per sovereign on 25.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Friday increased by Rs 80 per sovereign. The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,360 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,295 per gram.

The price of silver decreased Rs 3 per gram and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.