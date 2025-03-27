Begin typing your search...

    Gold price increases by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,235 in Chennai on March 27

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 March 2025 9:49 AM IST
    Gold price increases by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,235 in Chennai on March 27
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,235 on Thursday (Rs 65,880/sovereign).

    On March 26, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 65,560. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 65,880/sovereign.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560

    25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480

    24.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,720

    22.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,840

    21.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,160

    Silver price over the last five days:

    26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    24.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    22.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    21.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    Gold rate todayChennai gold priceSilver rate
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X