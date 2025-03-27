Gold price increases by Rs 320 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,235 in Chennai on March 27
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,235 on Thursday (Rs 65,880/sovereign).
On March 26, a sovereign (8 gm) was sold at Rs 65,560. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
After more fluctuations which persisted throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 65,880/sovereign.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560
25.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,480
24.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,720
22.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,840
21.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,160
Silver price over the last five days:
26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
25.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
24.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
22.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
21.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112