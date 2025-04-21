Gold price in Chennai rises sharply, crosses Rs 72,000/sovereign-mark

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 560 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 9,015 on Monday. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,120.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has shot up once again and is being sold at Rs 72,120 per sovereign on April 21 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver also increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

19.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

17.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

16.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,520

15.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

Silver price over the last five days:

19.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

17.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

16.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

15.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110