Gold price in Chennai rises sharply, crosses Rs 72,000/sovereign-mark
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 560 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 9,015 on Monday. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,120.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has shot up once again and is being sold at Rs 72,120 per sovereign on April 21 (Today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver also increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
19.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560
18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560
17.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360
16.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,520
15.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760
Silver price over the last five days:
19.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
17.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
16.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
15.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110