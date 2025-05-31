Gold price in Chennai remains stable on May 31, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained stable on Saturday (May 31, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,920.
A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 71,360.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign.
It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.
In the present month, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, May 31, the rate stands at Rs 71,360 per sovereign.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
30.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360
29.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,160
28.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,480
27.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,960
26.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,600
Silver price over the last five days:
30.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
29.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
28.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
27.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
26.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111