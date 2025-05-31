Gold price in Chennai remains stable on May 31, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained stable on Saturday (May 31, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,920.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 71,360.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign.

It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

In the present month, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, May 31, the rate stands at Rs 71,360 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

30.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

29.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,160

28.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,480

27.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,960

26.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,600

Silver price over the last five days:

30.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

29.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

28.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

27.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

26.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111