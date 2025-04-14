Gold price in Chennai records slight dip on April 14, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,755 on Monday.

A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, has crossed the Rs 70,000-mark, reaching Rs 70,040/sovereign.

On April 12, a gram was sold for Rs 8,770, with a sovereign costing Rs 70,160.

On February 5, the city's gold rate crossed the Rs 63,000 mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

The gold price, after a continuous rise over the past few days, has now decreased and is being sold at Rs 70,040 (today)

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 108/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

12.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,160

11.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,960

10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280

08.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,800

Silver price over the last five days:

12.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

11.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

08.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 102