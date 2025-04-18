Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on April 18, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,945 on Friday. A sovereign now costs Rs 71,560.

On April 17, a gram was sold for Rs 8,920, with a sovereign costing Rs 71,360.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the last week, the price has again increased to Rs 71,560 per sovereign on Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 110/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

17.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

16.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,520

15.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,760

14.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

12.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,160

Silver price over the last five days:

17.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

16.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

15.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

14.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

12.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110