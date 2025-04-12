Begin typing your search...

    Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on April 12, 2025

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 April 2025 10:09 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,770 on Saturday.

    A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, has crossed the Rs 70,000-mark, reaching Rs 70,160/sovereign

    On April 11, a gram was sold for Rs 8,745, with a sovereign costing Rs 69,960.

    On February 5, the city's gold rate crossed the Rs 63,000 mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    Meanwhile, after crossing the Rs 68,000-mark on April 1, gold prices have been on a decline.

    However, they have now increased again, and a sovereign of the yellow metal costs Rs 70,160 on April 12 (today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 110/gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    11.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 69,960

    10.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

    09.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,280

    08.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,800

    07.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,280

    Silver price over the last five days:

    11.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    10.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    09.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

    08.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 102

    07.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

