Gold price in Chennai records sharp fall on June 25, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 680 per sovereign on Wednesday (June 25, 2025), with a gram costing Rs. 9070.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,560.

On Tuesday (June 24), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,240, which marked a Rs 600 drop from the previous day.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 25, the rate stands at Rs 72,560 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also dropped by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 118/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

24.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

23.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,840

21.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,880

20.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,680

19.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,120

Silver price over the last five days:

24.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

23.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

21.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

20.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

19.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 122