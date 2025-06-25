Begin typing your search...

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.

    Gold price in Chennai records sharp fall on June 25, 2025
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 680 per sovereign on Wednesday (June 25, 2025), with a gram costing Rs. 9070.

    A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,560.

    On Tuesday (June 24), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,240, which marked a Rs 600 drop from the previous day.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

    Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 25, the rate stands at Rs 72,560 per sovereign.

    On the other hand, the price of silver has also dropped by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 118/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    24.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

    23.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,840

    21.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,880

    20.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,680

    19.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,120

    Silver price over the last five days:

    24.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 119

    23.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

    21.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

    20.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 120

    19.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 122

