Gold price in Chennai records rise on June 14, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign on Saturday (June 14, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,320.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 74,560

On Friday (June 13), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 74,360.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, June 14, the rate stands at Rs 74,560 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 120/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

13.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - 74,360

12.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - 72,800

11.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,160

10.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

9.06.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,640

Silver price over the last five days:

13.06.2025: 1 gram -Rs 118

12.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 118

11.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 119

10.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117

9.06.2025: 1 gram- Rs 117