Gold price in Chennai records fall on July 31, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 320 per sovereign on Thursday (July 31, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,170.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,360.

On Wednesday(July 30), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,680, with an increase of Rs 480 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 31, the rate stands at Rs 73,360 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 and is sold for Rs 125/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

30.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,680

29.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,200

28.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

26.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

25.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,680

Silver price over the last five days:

30.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

29.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

28.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

26.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

25.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128