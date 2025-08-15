Gold price in Chennai records fall on August 15, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city have decreased on Friday (August 15, 2025), with a sovereign costing Rs 74,240. A gram now costs Rs 9,280.

On Thursday (August 14), the price remained stable at Rs 74,320 per sovereign.

Earlier this month, the yellow metal had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Between August 1 and August 8, gold prices gained Rs 2,560 per sovereign in Chennai, peaking at Rs 75,760 per sovereign (Rs 9,470 per gram) before beginning to drop this week.

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign.

The price later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold is presently on a declining trend, and as of August 15, it stands at Rs 74,240 per sovereign and Rs 9,280 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold for Rs 127/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

August 14, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,320, 1 gram: Rs 9,290

August 13, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,320, 1 gram: Rs 9,290

August 12, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,360, 1 gram: Rs 9,295

August 11, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 75,000, 1 gram: Rs 9,375

August 9, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 75,560, 1 gram: Rs 9,445

August 8, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 75,760, 1 gram: Rs 9,470

Silver price over the last five days:

August 14, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 127

August 13, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 126

August 12, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 126

August 11, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 127

August 9, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 127