Gold price in Chennai falls on July 24, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 1000 per sovereign on Thursday (July 24, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,255.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 74,040.

On Wednesday (July 23), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 75,040 after recording a sharp rise of Rs 760 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 24, the rate stands at Rs 74,040 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also decreased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 128/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

23.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040

22.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

21.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,440

19.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,360

18.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,880

Silver price over the last five days:

23.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 129

22.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

21.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

19.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

18.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125