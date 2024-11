Gold price falls by Rs 800 per sovereign in Chennai on November 25

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai saw an decrease of Rs 100 per gram on November 25, following a recent decline in prices.

In the Chennai market, gold is now being sold at Rs 7,200 per gram, recording a decrease of Rs 800 per sovereign, bringing the rate on Monday to Rs 57,600 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram today.

Gold prices have been rising steadily since November 18. A day prior to that, the gold price had dropped, dragging the price below the Rs 56,000 mark.

But then the price began going up again, and crossed Rs 56,000 on November 20. Two days later, it crossed Rs 57,000 per sovereign and on November 23, it costs Rs 58,400.