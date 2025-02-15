Begin typing your search...

    Gold price falls by Rs 800 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,890 in Chennai on Feb 15
    Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai decreased by Rs 800 per sovereign on February 15 (Saturday). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,120.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 100, with a gram now costing Rs 7,890.

    On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240. On February 11, it soared to Rs 64,480. However, the price plummeted by Rs 960 the next day, with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520. On February 13 & 14, the price began to increase again only to fall by Rs 800 and be sold at Rs 63,120 today (February 15).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    14.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,920

    13.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    12.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    11.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480

    10.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    Silver price over the last five days:

    14.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    13.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    12.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    11.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    10.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

