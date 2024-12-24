Gold price falls by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,090 on Dec 24 in Chennai
Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations over the past week and have decreased today after remaining stable for the last three days.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Tuesday (December 24), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,720 per sovereign.
Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 10 with a gram now costing Rs 7,090.
The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
23.12. 2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 56,800
22.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800
21.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800
20.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,320
19.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,560
Silver price over the last five days:
23.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99
22.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99
21.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99
20.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98
19.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99