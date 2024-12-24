Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Dec 2024 10:53 AM IST
    Gold price falls by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,090 on Dec 24 in Chennai
    A customer purchasing Gold Jewellery from a showroom (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Tuesday (December 24), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,720 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 10 with a gram now costing Rs 7,090.

    Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations over the past week and have decreased today after remaining stable for the last three days.

    The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    23.12. 2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 56,800

    22.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

    21.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

    20.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,320

    19.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,560

    Silver price over the last five days:

    23.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    22.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    21.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

    20.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

    19.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

