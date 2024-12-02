Gold price falls by Rs 60 per sovereign; check out price in Chennai on Dec 2

CHENNAI: Gold price on Monday has decreased by Rs 60 per gram, reaching Rs 7,090 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has fallen by Rs 480, now costing Rs 56,720.

One gram of silver is being sold for Rs 100 and one kilogram is priced at Rs 1,00,000.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

Gold price over the last five days:

- 29-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 57,280

- 28-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 56,720

- 27-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 56,840

- 26-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 56,640

- 25-11-2024: 1 Sovereign (22 Carat) - Rs. 57,600

Silver price over the last five days:

- 29-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 98

- 28-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 98

- 27-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 98

- 26-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 98

- 25-11-2024: 1 Gram - Rs. 101