Gold price falls by Rs 480 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,225 in Chennai on April 8
On April 7, a gram was sold for Rs 8,285, with a sovereign costing Rs 66,280.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 480 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,225 on Tuesday. A sovereign, which is 8 grams of 22-carat gold, costs Rs 65,800.
On April 7, a gram was sold for Rs 8,285, with a sovereign costing Rs 66,280.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63,000-mark, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price of a sovereign jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
Meanwhile, after crossing the Rs 68,000-mark on April 1, gold prices have been on a decline. A sovereign of the yellow metal costs Rs 65,800 on April 8 (today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 102/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
07.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,280
05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480
04.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,200
03.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480
02.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080
Silver price over the last five days:
07.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103
05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103
04.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
03.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112
02.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114