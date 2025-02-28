Gold price falls by Rs 400 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,960 in Chennai on Feb 28
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on February 28 (Friday).
The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,680 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 50, with a gram now costing Rs 7,960.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived in the Rs 64K range, with a few dips every now and then. A sovereign of gold costs Rs 63,680 on February 28 (today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 105 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080
26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400
25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600
24.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,440
22.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,360
Silver price over the last five days:
27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
24.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
22.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108