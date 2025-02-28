Gold price falls by Rs 400 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,960 in Chennai on Feb 28

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Feb 2025 9:44 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on February 28 (Friday).

    The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,680 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 50, with a gram now costing Rs 7,960.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, it soon picked up and arrived in the Rs 64K range, with a few dips every now and then. A sovereign of gold costs Rs 63,680 on February 28 (today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 105 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

    25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600

    24.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,440

    22.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,360

    Silver price over the last five days:

    27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    24.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    22.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

