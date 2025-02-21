Gold price falls by Rs 360 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,025 in Chennai on Feb 21

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign on February 21 (Friday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,200.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 45, with a gram now costing Rs 8,025.

Gold rate has crossed the Rs 63K mark on February 5, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. After being on an uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520. However, gold prices picked up once again and crossed the Rs 64K mark, only to decline by Rs 360 on February 21 (today) where a sovereign costs Rs 64,200.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 109 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

20.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,560

19.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,280

18.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,760

17.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

15.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,120

Silver price over the last five days:

20.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

19.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

18.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

17.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

15.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108