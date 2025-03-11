Gold price falls by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,020 in Chennai on March 11

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign in the city.

A sovereign now costs Rs 64,160, while a gram costs Rs 8,020.

On Friday (March 7) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64, 240, recording a dip of Rs 240 from the previous day's price. However, over the next few days, the gold price steadily rose, only to fall again on March 11 (Today).

February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320

07.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,240

06.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

Silver price over the last five days:

10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

07.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

06.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107