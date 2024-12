Gold price falls by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,040 on Dec 20 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Friday (December 20), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,320 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 30 with a gram now costing Rs 7,040.

Over the past week, gold price has shown slight variations. On December 19, the price of gold was at Rs 56,560, down from Rs 57,200 on December 18.

The price had previously stood at Rs 58,280 on both December 11 and 12.

Silver price has decreased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 98 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

19.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,560

18.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

17.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

16.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

15.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

Silver price over the last five days:

19.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

18.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

17.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

16.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

15.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100