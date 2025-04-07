Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 April 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,285 in Chennai on April 7
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,285 on Monday(Rs 66,280/sovereign).

    On April 5, a gram was sold for Rs 8,310 taking a sovereign to cost Rs 66,480. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    After crossing the 68,000 mark on April 1, the gold is now continuing to decrease and being sold at Rs 66,280 per sovereign on April 7.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remained stable and is being sold at Rs 103/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

    04.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,200

    03.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

    02.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080

    01.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080

    Silver price over the last five days:

    05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

    04.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    03.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    02.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

    01.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

