Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,285 in Chennai on April 7

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,285 on Monday(Rs 66,280/sovereign).

On April 5, a gram was sold for Rs 8,310 taking a sovereign to cost Rs 66,480. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

After crossing the 68,000 mark on April 1, the gold is now continuing to decrease and being sold at Rs 66,280 per sovereign on April 7.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained stable and is being sold at Rs 103/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

05.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

04.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,200

03.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,480

02.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080

01.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,080

Silver price over the last five days:

05.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 103

04.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

03.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

02.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

01.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114