Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign in Chennai
Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced from yesterday.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 49,480 on Saturday.
Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,185.
