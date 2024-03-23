Begin typing your search...

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced from yesterday.

23 March 2024 6:15 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign in Chennai
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 49,480 on Saturday.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,185.

