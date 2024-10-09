Gold price drops by Rs 560 per sovereign on 09.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Wednesday decreased by Rs 560 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,240 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 70 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,030 per gram.

The price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 per gram and being sold at Rs 100.