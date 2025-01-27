Gold price drops by Rs 120 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,540 on Jan 27 in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Jan 2025 10:38 AM IST
    Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (January 27), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,320 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,540.

    The price of gold last week crossed the all time high by crossing the Rs 60,000 mark. It increased to Rs 60,200 on January 22, which further rose to 60,440 on January 24. Now, after being stable for the past three days, it has slightly decreased and sold at Rs 60,320.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    26.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    25.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    24.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

    22.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

    Silver price over the last five days:

    26.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    25.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    24.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    23.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    22.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

    21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

