Gold price dips by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,210 in Chennai on March 17

CHENNAI: After surging past the Rs 66K mark on Friday, gold prices have now decreased on March 17 (Monday).

A sovereign of gold has decreased by Rs 80 taking it to Rs 65,680, while a gram costs Rs 8,210.

On Friday (March 14), a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for a record price of Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1440 from the previous day's price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived at the Rs 64K-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 113 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

15.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,760

14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400

13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,960

12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

Silver price over the last five days:

15.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107